Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Holdings Lowered by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and accounts for 3.1% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 17,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 283,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,148,000 after acquiring an additional 192,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.79. 26,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 82.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.23 and a 200-day moving average of $250.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.06.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.