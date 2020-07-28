Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) is Close Asset Management Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for approximately 2.3% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $31,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Page Arthur B raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 3.8% in the second quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 9,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 11.4% in the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 58,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,954,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 16.8% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 203,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,769,000 after buying an additional 29,324 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 95.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Wheatland Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.74. The stock had a trading volume of 29,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,118. The firm has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.46, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.23 and a 200 day moving average of $250.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.06.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

