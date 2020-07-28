Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $50,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDX traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $273.82. The company had a trading volume of 24,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,118. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 82.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays upgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.06.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

