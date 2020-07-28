Berkshire Money Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5,079.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,084 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

IWM traded up $1.52 on Monday, hitting $147.60. 13,180,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,017,582. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.63. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

