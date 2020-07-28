Berkshire Money Management Inc. Has $44.41 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,928 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 9.8% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $44,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $202.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,898. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $207.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

