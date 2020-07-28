Bitstar (BITS) Reaches Market Cap of $97,699.98

Bitstar (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. During the last seven days, Bitstar has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitstar has a total market capitalization of $97,699.98 and $11.00 worth of Bitstar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitstar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitstar alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001998 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000365 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitstar Coin Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2014. Bitstar’s total supply is 21,145,111 coins. The Reddit community for Bitstar is /r/bitstar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitstar’s official website is www.bitstarcoin.com . Bitstar’s official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitstar Coin Trading

Bitstar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitstar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitstar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitstar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitstar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.