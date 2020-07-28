Bray Capital Advisors Boosts Holdings in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 36.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2,120.0% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 8.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.78. 4,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,287. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $53.03.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.9612 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.