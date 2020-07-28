Bray Capital Advisors Buys 735 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $509,327,000. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 15,994,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,648 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,855,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,543,000 after purchasing an additional 963,319 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,046,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,891,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COF traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.49. 113,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,596,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.38 and a beta of 1.75. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.47.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

