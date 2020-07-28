Bray Capital Advisors Cuts Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,780 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,402.3% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 562.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

VDE traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,906. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $84.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average of $55.09.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.