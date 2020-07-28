Bray Capital Advisors Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.1% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 271,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,758 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 319.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 159,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.81. 294,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,440,495. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $200.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

