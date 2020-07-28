Bray Capital Advisors Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.11. 82,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,944,201. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

