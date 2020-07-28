Bray Capital Advisors Increases Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,423,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,034,000 after acquiring an additional 177,852 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,906,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ED stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.48. 85,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,388. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.00.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.08). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.42.

In other news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund bought 2,000 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,622 shares of company stock worth $190,467. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

