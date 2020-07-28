Bray Capital Advisors Increases Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period.

IGSB traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.94. 24,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,076,832. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average of $53.72.

