Bray Capital Advisors Lowers Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bray Capital Advisors cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,206 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.3% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 111.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $385.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.89.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 24 shares of company stock valued at $7,836 and have sold 250,738 shares valued at $93,670,532. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.97. 129,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,077,362. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $147.39 and a 1 year high of $431.69. The company has a market cap of $254.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.36, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

