Bray Capital Advisors Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.2% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,804,376,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,899,000 after buying an additional 1,744,138 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 62.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,442,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,057,000 after buying an additional 943,181 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,823,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $953,589,000 after purchasing an additional 680,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,370.5% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 560,216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 522,120 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.25. The company had a trading volume of 68,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,486. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $284.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.49. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.46.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,823 shares of company stock valued at $41,187,284. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

