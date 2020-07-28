Bray Capital Advisors Sells 2,920 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for 2.9% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Paypal were worth $7,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 103,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,983,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 66.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 44.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyTop Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 5.6% in the first quarter. SkyTop Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $178.87. The company had a trading volume of 239,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,562,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $183.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.08 and its 200-day moving average is $131.60.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Paypal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.26.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

