Bray Capital Advisors Trims Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 211.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded down $7.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.21. 261,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $182.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. 3M’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

