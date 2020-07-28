Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Trading Up 0.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Brightsphere Investment Group traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.93, 23,879 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 866,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BSIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brightsphere Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 183.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.69.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 1,914.29% and a net margin of 25.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

