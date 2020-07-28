Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 37.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,940.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,573,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.38, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.