Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Stake Lifted by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,489,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,573,467. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average is $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

