Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total transaction of $17,760,171.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total value of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423,576 shares of company stock worth $132,907,483 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded down $3.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $309.48. 29,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,841. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The company has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.25.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

