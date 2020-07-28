Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.8% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total value of $8,529,042.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $30,915.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 423,576 shares of company stock valued at $132,907,483. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $309.29. The stock had a trading volume of 43,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $311.35 and its 200 day moving average is $284.71. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

