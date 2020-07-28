Brokerages Set Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Target Price at $25.38

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OZK traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,505. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average of $23.38. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 2.05. Bank Ozk has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $238.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. On average, analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.03%.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

