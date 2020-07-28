Brokerages Set Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Price Target at $11.85

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.85.

CLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Northland Securities downgraded Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cloudera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 41,513 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $512,270.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 100,145 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $1,078,561.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,398,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,059,971.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,379 shares of company stock worth $3,063,973. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 76,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.43. 71,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,199,953. Cloudera has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 35.67%. The company had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudera will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

