Brokerages Set Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Price Target at $5.19

Shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.19.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ERF. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Sunday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 4,033.2% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,857,150 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,065,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 2,575,801 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 995,069 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 2,503,354 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 694,262 shares during the period. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 616.1% in the 1st quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,108,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enerplus stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.55. 18,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.97.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 22.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a $0.0074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.39%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

