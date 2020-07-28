Brokerages Set Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) PT at $1.00

Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

TOCA stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.71. 91,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,422. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.28 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.01. Tocagen has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $6.77.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Tocagen had a negative return on equity of 327.74% and a negative net margin of 176,433.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tocagen will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tocagen in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tocagen by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 25,880 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tocagen in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tocagen by 421.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 256,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tocagen by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 38,620 shares in the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tocagen Company Profile

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

