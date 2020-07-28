Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Stock Position Lifted by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 39.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.35.

BAM traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.98. 24,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,059. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.61. The stock has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $16.59 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 2.74%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

