BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) vs. Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Head to Head Analysis

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) and BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) are both small-cap companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Accolade and BSQUARE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accolade N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BSQUARE $59.28 million 0.31 -$9.18 million N/A N/A

Accolade has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BSQUARE.

Profitability

This table compares Accolade and BSQUARE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accolade N/A N/A N/A BSQUARE -11.18% -42.72% -18.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.2% of BSQUARE shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of BSQUARE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Accolade and BSQUARE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accolade 0 1 7 0 2.88 BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accolade presently has a consensus target price of $38.38, suggesting a potential upside of 12.87%. Given Accolade’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Accolade is more favorable than BSQUARE.

Summary

Accolade beats BSQUARE on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc. develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. It offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists. The company's customers are primarily employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management. Its DataV solution is used in various industrial sectors and vertical markets, such as commercial transportation, oil and gas extraction, manufacturing, water and power, and other vertical markets. The company's software products also include HTML5 Rendering Engine; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, corporate enterprises, silicon vendors, and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

