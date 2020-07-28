Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $184.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.13.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.12. 7,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,085. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $250.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.57.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $801.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.71, for a total value of $75,439.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,601.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 12,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.57, for a total value of $2,477,633.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,894,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,776 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,457. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.