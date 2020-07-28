Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cal-Maine Foods currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Cal-Maine Foods stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $45.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,785. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.90 and a beta of -0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.74. Cal-Maine Foods has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $46.65.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $453.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 958 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $41,634.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,444.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 167.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

