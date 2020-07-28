Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 12,016 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $44,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,156,679,000 after acquiring an additional 470,845 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,318,022,000 after acquiring an additional 356,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,849,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,103,895,000 after acquiring an additional 366,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $2,754,179,000. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,397,735,000 after acquiring an additional 459,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target on the stock. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.43.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,000,122 shares of company stock worth $302,709,148. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $308.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,168,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,300. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $301.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

