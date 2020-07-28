Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 22,929 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 303,946 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $36,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 9.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 56,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 546,333 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,551 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.5% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,167 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.78.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $131.21. 4,679,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,188,007. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $134.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.30. The company has a market cap of $371.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

