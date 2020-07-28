Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,919 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,015 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $28,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.46.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 136,823 shares of company stock valued at $41,187,284 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $2.19 on Monday, reaching $298.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862,509. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.33. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $315.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $283.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

