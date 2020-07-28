Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,849 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,605 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $34,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,677,675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $872,278,000 after purchasing an additional 108,300 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 30,566 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $3.55 on Monday, hitting $170.21. The stock had a trading volume of 30,177,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,994,744. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00. The stock has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.73.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.08.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

