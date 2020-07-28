Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 7,391 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $33,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,180,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,017,582. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.63. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.