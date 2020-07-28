Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $218.47 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 705,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,844 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $218,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $2.37 on Monday, hitting $324.50. 3,431,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,926,414. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

