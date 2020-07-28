Canton Hathaway LLC Invests $109,000 in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,659 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,677,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $113,476,000 after buying an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.45.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.81 on Monday, hitting $92.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,847,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,532,089. The company has a market capitalization of $102.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

