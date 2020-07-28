Canton Hathaway LLC Purchases 1,021 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.0% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,952,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD traded up $3.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $182.23. 20,802,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,934,728. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $132.30 and a 1 year high of $182.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.82.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.