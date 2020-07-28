Celo Market Capitalization Achieves $217.72 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00015912 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Celo has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $217.72 million and approximately $136,228.00 worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $215.08 or 0.01956301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00183705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00065452 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000864 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00106836 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

Buying and Selling Celo

Celo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

