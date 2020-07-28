Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) shares rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.80, approximately 527,903 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 560,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Celsius from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,480.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. Research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 131.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 49.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

