Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $3.39, but opened at $3.17. Cemex SAB de CV shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 239,017 shares traded.

The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 1.10%.

Get Cemex SAB de CV alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.10 to $3.70 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cemex SAB de CV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. BNP Paribas cut Cemex SAB de CV to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,335,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,032,000 after acquiring an additional 291,464 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,648,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 33,807 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,685,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,763 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,085,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,815,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,150 shares in the last quarter. 33.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84.

About Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.