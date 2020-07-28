Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $3.39, but opened at $3.17. Cemex SAB de CV shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 239,017 shares traded.
The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 1.10%.
Several equities research analysts have commented on CX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.10 to $3.70 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cemex SAB de CV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. BNP Paribas cut Cemex SAB de CV to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.14.
The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84.
About Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
