Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $46,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,291,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,115,000 after buying an additional 87,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,385,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,890,000 after purchasing an additional 105,169 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 118.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,572 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,647,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,929,000 after purchasing an additional 70,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $684,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 5,805 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.10, for a total value of $3,030,790.50. Also, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 9,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.03, for a total transaction of $5,082,827.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,644,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,779 shares of company stock worth $28,911,716. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $5.77 on Tuesday, hitting $565.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,407. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $533.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.54. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $571.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $523.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (up from $625.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.92.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

