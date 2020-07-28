Chemours (NYSE:CC) Trading 7.6% Higher

Shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) traded up 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.47 and last traded at $18.40, 2,068,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 2,861,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Chemours from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chemours from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Chemours from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.33 and a beta of 2.44.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 56.54% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chemours Co will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chemours news, COO Mark Newman acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,837.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

