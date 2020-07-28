Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 31st

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th.

TSE CHE.UN traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.38. 688,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,642. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$3.26 and a 1-year high of C$11.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.99. The company has a market cap of $498.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96.

CHE.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.38.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

