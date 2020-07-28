Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Bought by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,870 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.87% of Childrens Place worth $10,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Childrens Place by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Childrens Place during the first quarter worth $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Childrens Place during the second quarter worth $116,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Childrens Place during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Childrens Place by 39.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLCE. ValuEngine raised Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Childrens Place from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet cut Childrens Place from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Childrens Place from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.15.

PLCE traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $26.97. 14,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,625. Childrens Place Inc has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $101.62. The company has a market cap of $392.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.46.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.30. Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Childrens Place’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Childrens Place Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $78,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

