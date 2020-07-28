Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,322 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,659,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,347,000 after buying an additional 919,127 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 55.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,140,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,244,000 after buying an additional 3,958,065 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,554,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,399,000 after buying an additional 401,306 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,318,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,729,000 after buying an additional 309,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,614,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,348,000 after buying an additional 148,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.76.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,035.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CB stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.46. 62,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

