Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stake Lifted by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 306,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,724 shares during the period. Churchill Downs makes up about 1.9% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $40,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $610,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,979,046.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $1,518,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,448 over the last 90 days. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.58. 4,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,263. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $167.52.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $252.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.45 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 30.45%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.33.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

