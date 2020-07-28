Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 14,972.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 478,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,622,000 after acquiring an additional 475,071 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CINF traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.38. The stock had a trading volume of 898,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,986. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,568.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

