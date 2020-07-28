Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,371 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for about 4.2% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $2,180,333,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $521,979,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,920,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,539 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 133.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 529,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Citigroup by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,545,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,093 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $51.29. 13,985,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,134,514. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.03.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.