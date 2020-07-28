Clear Investment Research LLC Has $2.82 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Clear Investment Research LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 6.0% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.22. 4,227,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.42 and a 200-day moving average of $57.10.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.